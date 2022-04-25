The Verden Tigers captured a district title.
Verden baseball competed in a Class B district tournament that Dover hosted last week. The Tigers went 3-0 in the tournament, winning all three games by at least 11 runs.
The Tigers took down Okeene one time in the tournament, and they took down Dover twice to advance to this week's regional action. The Tigers outscored their opponents 44-2 and scored double-digit runs in all three games.
The Tigers began their run with a 21-0 win over the Okeene Whippets.
Verden swept a pair of games against Dover and outscored Dover 23-2 in the two games. Verden advanced to regional play with wins of 10-0 and 13-2.
By winning a district, Verden will now compete in a regional tournament that Class B No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton will host this week. The regional also features 15th-ranked Asher and 18th-ranked Hammon.
