The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma baseball team bounced back and won a series.
The 15th-ranked Drovers traveled to Forth Worth, Texas, and battled Texas Wesleyan University in a Sooner Athletic Conference series. USAO lost the opening game of the series but took the final two games to win the series 2-1.
The conference series began Friday, and Texas Wesleyan came away with an 8-6 victory in the series opener. But the Drovers put together two victories in Texas on Saturday and scored double-digit runs in each of those two victories.
The Drovers outscored the Rams 28-6 in the last two games of the series. They won the second game 11-5 and picked up a 17-1 victory to clinch the series win in the series finale.
The Drovers currently own a 22-9 record on the season. They also own a 12-3 record within the SAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.