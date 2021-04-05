The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma baseball team earned a series sweep.
The 15th-ranked Drovers took on the Wayland Baptist University Pioneers in Chickasha on Friday and Saturday, sweeping the Sooner Athletic Conference series 3-0. After a close 2-1 victory, USAO picked up a 13-0 win to complete Friday's doubleheader. The Drovers earned a 14-4 victory the following day.
USAO's 2-1 victory came with a walk-off hit in the bottom half of the seventh inning. Gage Gaunt's walk-off RBI single with two outs won the game for the Drovers.
Former Chickasha standout Brock Henderson got on base with a single in the seventh inning and was the game-winning run. Henderson had a 2-for-3 game at the plate.
Colton Williams started the game for the Drovers and went all seven innings on the mound. He struck out seven batters in the victory and came up with a crucial strikeout in a tense situation.
WBU loaded the bases in the top half of the third inning and had Luis Vargas at the plate. Vargas entered the game with 16 home runs, but Williams was able to win the battle.
Neither team was able to score a run until the bottom half of the fifth inning. That was when USAO was able to take its first lead of the game.
Luke Lewis recorded a single with two outs in the inning to get on base for the Drovers. Gaunt got the ball in play, and an error helped the Drovers take a 1-0 lead.
WBU managed to tie the game in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly.
The Drovers also got a strong pitching performance from Ricardo Velez in the series. According to USAO, Velez struck out 15 batters and threw a no-hitter in the team's 13-0 win that also secured a series victory.
USAO's Jake Womack — a former Chickasha player — finished the team's 14-4 win with two hits and hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cristian Laboy also homered for the Drovers during the win.
USAO sits at 20-7 on the season and is currently 10-2 in SAC play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.