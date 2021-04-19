The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma baseball team came up with a crucial sweep.
The 13th-ranked Drovers played two games against Southwestern Christian University in Chickasha on Saturday and played Sunday's series finale on SCU's field. The Drovers took the three Sooner Athletic Conference games by scores of 7-2, 4-3 and 5-3.
Colton Williams earned the win on the mound in the first game, and Drew Shaver earned a pair of victories in the series after coming on in relief during the final two games of the series.
SCU had only lost four games before dropping three games to USAO.
USAO now sits at 25-9 this season. The Drovers are currently 15-3 in SAC play.
7-2
The Drovers opened the series with a 7-2 victory and came back from a 2-0 deficit in the game. Cristian Laboy's two-run home run in the bottom half of the third inning tied the game at two runs apiece.
USAO got plenty of help from SCU's defense in the fourth inning and came away with three runs in the inning. Brock Henderson's sacrifice fly completed the scoring in the inning and gave the Drovers a 5-2 lead.
Jake Womack plated USAO's sixth run in the fifth inning, and Laboy drove in the team's final run in the sixth inning. Laboy went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
Williams got the start and went six innings. He ended the game with six strikeouts.
According to USAO, Williams broke the school record for strikeouts during a career and moved to 30-0 with the Drovers.
4-3
Gage Gaunt's run-scoring hit gave the Drovers a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the fourth inning, and USAO took a 2-0 lead to the fifth inning. But SCU came up with a response, scoring three runs in the inning to go up 3-2.
But USAO came up with a response of its own.
Brennan Brister went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Drovers and drove in two runs. His RBI single in the fifth inning tied the game at three runs apiece.
Brister drove in the game-winning run in the seventh inning, recording a sacrifice fly to end the game.
5-3
USAO and SCU were tied at two runs apiece in the eighth inning and had Womack at the plate. He drove in a pair of runs to give the Drovers a 4-2 advantage, and USAO was able to hold on for the win.
