The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma baseball team recently swept a series.
The 22nd-ranked Drovers hosted Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Chickasha on Friday and Saturday and competed in a Sooner Athletic Conference series. The Drovers won three games, scoring double-digit runs in the final two games of the series.
USAO did not allow OPSU to score a single run in the first two games of the series and only allowed four runs in the three games. The Drovers outscored the Aggies 24-4.
USAO picked up a 3-0 win in the first game and won the second game 11-0. The Drovers completed the series sweep Saturday with a 10-4 victory.
USAO is now 13-6 on the season and owns a 7-2 conference record.
