The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma baseball team will enter another season with high expectations.
The NAIA released its preseason rankings Wednesday, and a group of coaches combined to put the Drovers at No. 2 in the country. USAO was ranked No. 2 in the country when COVID-19 forced the NAIA to cancel the 2020 season.
The Drovers received 510 points in the poll, 18 points behind the top-ranked team in the country. USAO also received two first-place votes in the poll. Southeastern University is the only team ranked ahead of the Drovers.
The Drovers had an 18-1 record when the NAIA announced it was canceling the 2020 season and will begin the 2021 season on a winning streak. USAO has won 16 games in a row.
