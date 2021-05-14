SHAWNEE — The Tigers battled until the end.
The Tuttle baseball team competed against the Verdigris Cardinals in Thursday's Class 4A state quarterfinal, but the Tigers could not overcome a deficit to the Cardinals. Tuttle's season ended with a 3-0 loss to Verdigris.
The Tigers had at least one runner on base in six of the game's seven innings and got a combined four hits from four players in the loss. The only inning Tuttle did not have a runner on base was the third inning.
After Verdigris scored one run in the top half of the first inning, two Tuttle players got on base in the bottom half of the inning. Nate Windle and Bode Brooks walked in the inning, but the Tigers were unable to score.
Ty Chaddrick got on base in the second inning after a Verdigris error. Chaddrick reached base with one out and was in scoring position before Verdigris escaped the inning.
Ashton Bennight and Gunner Kerr recorded singles in the fourth inning.
Bennight's single was Tuttle's first hit of the game, and Kerr's single came with one out in the inning. But the Verdigris defense pulled off a double play to end Tuttle's threat.
Verdigris took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the fourth inning and added a third run in the sixth inning to finish the scoring in the game. Brooks hit a single to lead off the bottom half of the sixth inning, but Tuttle was still unable to score.
The Tigers tried to rally from their deficit in the seventh inning. Alex Conover singled in the inning, but Verdigris got out of another inning unscathed to secure the shutout victory over Tuttle.
Tuttle put together a 35-4 record during the 2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.