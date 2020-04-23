Ryan Duncan’s baseball career with Tuttle ended prematurely, but his baseball career is not over.
Duncan was playing his senior season with the Tigers, but the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled the season due to concerns about COVID-19. However, Duncan will be continuing his career at the next level and signed with Connors State College last week.
Duncan said he is looking forward to playing for legendary coach Perry Keith and wants to continue his career as long as possible.
“My goal is to play baseball for a long time,” he said.
Getting to go to college to play baseball means a lot to Duncan, who has been playing the sport since he was 4 years old. The amount of support he has received has played a crucial role in getting to the point of signing to play in college.
“No one in my family has been to college and baseball is my passion, so the opportunity was something I wouldn’t pass up. With the support of my family and my girlfriend Allie and her family, I strongly believe that this is the best decision for my future,” Duncan said.
Growing up playing the sport, Duncan’s love for baseball continued to grow. Throughout the years, getting on the field and playing has provided an escape for the senior.
“It is an escape to something different. There’s no better feeling than running to center field or getting that base hit,” Duncan said.
He is also thankful that his love for the game has stayed intact. The sport he loves has played a role in setting up his future.
Playing baseball at Tuttle, Duncan has been a part of a successful program that has helped him become the player and person he is today. He has a large amount of respect for the coaches he has played for.
“Tuttle is top tier in class, leadership and building,” Duncan said.
Tuttle was also on track for another strong season under first-year head coach Breck Draper. In Duncan’s senior season, the Tigers were 6-0 overall and 4-0 in District 4A-2 prior to the cancellation of the season.
Despite having his final season canceled, Duncan has decided to remain positive about a negative situation.
“We were in the driver’s seat doing everything right and all was going well,” he said. “It hurt to see it end, but I always remember that every road to greatness comes with bumps in the road. That is how I handle the situation.”
