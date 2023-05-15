Tuttle never quit punching back.
The Tigers took punches from all three of their opponents in the Class 4A state tournament in Edmond and Oklahoma City last week but kept punching. Tuttle trailed in all three of its state tournament games.
Tuttle also won all three of its state tournament games.
Tuttle’s resiliency led to a 4-3 win over Blanchard in Oklahoma City on Saturday that secured the program’s first state championship since 2014 and a 37-4 record on the season.
“We had a gauntlet,” head coach Breck Draper said after the team’s win.
Before Tuttle got to Blanchard, Tuttle had to face Fort Gibson’s Weston Rouse and Elk City’s Kash Mayfield on the mound. Rouse is an Oklahoma State University signee, and Mayfield is an OSU commit.
And neither team made things easy on the Tigers, but Tuttle always came up with the final punch.
“We got punched by Fort Gibson early, and we come right back,” Draper said. “They punch back a little bit, and we punch back more.
“Elk City punches us early. We go back, and we don’t let them have it.”
Facing Fort Gibson in the first round, Tuttle fell behind 3-0 and faced that deficit entering the sixth inning. Tuttle outscored Fort Gibson 7-0 in the final two innings to win 7-3.
Elk City took a 1-0 lead in the 4A semifinals. Tuttle then scored five runs in a row and held on for a 7-4 win to advance to the state championship game.
“They just fight all of the time, and they’re experienced veterans,” Draper said. “They’re great human beings.”
State championship
Tuttle and Blanchard entered the state championship game having met in the same game last season. Blanchard won that game on a walk-off hit.
But Tuttle's opponents could not stop the Tigers in the 2023 state tournament, and a delay of multiple hours could not stop Tuttle on Saturday.
In 2023, the Tigers struck first in the bottom of the third inning on an Alex Conover RBI single. Ashton Bennight then hit an RBI double in the inning to put Tuttle ahead 2-0.
Conover went 2-for-3 at the plate with his one RBI, and Bennight went 3-for-3 with his RBI.
But the Lions came back with their punch.
Tuttle starting pitcher Carsen Moore and Tuttle's defense held Blanchard scoreless through the first four innings, but Blanchard struck back in the fifth inning and scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead.
But Draper was not worried, and Tuttle had already shown why he did not need to be.
“I really wasn’t concerned after we got out of that with a 3-2 deficit. I knew guys were going to keep pushing,” he said.
And sure enough, Tuttle kept pushing.
Conover led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single, and Bennight singled with one out. And it just so happened that fate allowed Moore — who Kolby Heskett replaced on the mound in the top half of the inning — to step up to the plate.
And he delivered by hitting a two-run base knock to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead in the game. Again, Draper was not surprised.
“He’s never fazed,” he said of Moore. “I wasn’t shocked at all with him competing in the box.
“He’s going to play in college, and college players do that stuff.”
The Tigers then held on for the win, led by a courageous relief appearance from Heskett. He came on with two outs in the fifth inning and finished the game, and it was a moment Draper told him to wait for.
“I told him the first day of the state tournament, ‘I’m not sure when I’m going to use you, but I’m going to use you, and it’s going to be in a big moment,’” Draper said.
That moment did not come on the first day of the tournament or the second. But Draper still knew it was coming at some point.
“After yesterday’s game (Friday), we talked to him,” Draper said. “I said, ‘There’s a chance you’re going to be on the mound when we dogpile.’”
And sure enough, Draper’s prediction came true.
While waiting to see if his moment would come, Heskett talked about staying focused. And he eventually got the call.
“Then I got my name called, and I just stayed focused the whole time. Never got out of my approach and just stayed in my zone,” Heskett said.
After recording the final out, Heskett ended up in a place he had been hoping to be. He was on the bottom of the dogpile.
“I got chills up and down my body,” he said. “On the bottom of that dogpile, man, I’ve never felt anything else like that in my life. It was unimaginable.”
Draper talked about how unselfish Heskett has been, so seeing someone with his character step up in a big moment was a great feeling.
"He just finally locked into that mode where he's the most accurate guy we've got outside of Conover about throwing the ball where he wants to," he said. "It was special to see him [step up]."
Championship feeling
And for the fifth time in program history, Tuttle baseball can call itself a state champion. For Draper, it is his third state title.
“It always feels unbelievable,” he said. "This is my third time to raise a trophy, and every time it feels sweeter.”
Draper made sure to hand out credit after the game, crediting the community for helping Tuttle win another title.
“This community is just so incredible. There is a reason Tuttle wins a lot, and it’s because of the people here,” he said. “They make my job easy by raising great kids who like to really work.”
He also credited his staff for always being prepared.
“It’s unreal, the preparation we were able to have as a staff,” Draper said. “Hat goes off to them because they’re as big a role in this as anybody.”
But while winning a state title is a special feeling, so is seeing the players he coaches accomplish their goals.
“It’s incredible to see what they’ve worked for, the goals they wrote down on paper in our meetings, and then be able to check them off,” Draper said.
