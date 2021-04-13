The Tuttle baseball team has completed district play.
The Tuttle Tigers compete in District 4A-2 and completed their 14-game district schedule on Monday. The Tigers finished district play with a sweep of the John Marshall Bears at home.
Tuttle outscored the Bears 35-1 in the two games, picking up wins of 16-0 and 19-1. The Tigers went through the district without a loss in 4A-2, going 14-0 throughout district play.
Along with being the only undefeated team in 4A-2, the Tigers are also the No. 1 team in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's District 4A-2 rankings.
Tuttle has only lost once all season, ending Monday with a 28-1 record on the season. Tuttle won its first 21 games of the season and has won its last seven games.
