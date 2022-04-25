Two area baseball teams captured district titles during the regular season.
Competing in Districts 4A-1 and 4A-2, the Tuttle Tigers and Blanchard Lions came out on top. Tuttle captured the 4A-1 title, and Blanchard took the 4A-2 title this season.
One of the two teams went undefeated in district play this season, and the other team lost just one district game. The two teams combined to go 27-1 in their 28 district games before the postseason begins.
Tuttle went 13-1 in district play to win its district, and Blanchard went 14-0 in 4A-2.
The Tigers swept district series against John Marshall, Harding Charter, Bridge Creek, Bethany, Mount St. Mary and Newcastle. They split a series against Harrah.
Blanchard swept district series against Byng, Ada, Chickasha, Seminole, McLoud, Classen SAS at Noertheast and Douglass.
