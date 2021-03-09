The Tuttle baseball team began district play earlier this week.
The Tigers played in Chickasha on Monday and never trailed in a run-rule victory. The Tigers picked up a 12-0 win in five innings.
Tuttle's Bode Brooks — an Oklahoma signee — was dominant on the mound in his five innings of work. Brooks struck out 13 batters in the run-rule victory, and he also put together a no-hit performance on the mound.
To go along with his dominant pitching performance, Brooks had two hits and an RBI at the plate.
Tuttle got off to a quick start during Monday's game, scoring four runs in the top half of the first inning. The Tigers scored their first two runs with back-to-back RBI singles before scoring two more runs in the inning.
The Tigers continued to add runs in the second inning, scoring three runs with one swing of the bat.
After driving in a run during the first inning, Ashton Bennight drove in three runs with a home run in the second inning. His home run made the score 7-0.
Bennight led the way at the plate, putting together a 3-for-4 performance. He also had six RBIs in the victory.
Tuttle added five more runs in the third inning to complete the scoring.
Chickasha's Luke Johnson pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief. He entered the game with one out in the third inning and struck out four batters during his time on the mound. He did not allow a run.
Tuttle also defeated Chickasha on Tuesday, picking up a home victory. Tuttle moved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in 4A-2.
Chickasha fell to 1-4 on the season and fell to 0-4 in 4A-2.
