The Tuttle baseball team is three wins away from bringing another state title back to Tuttle.
The Tigers hosted a regional tournament last week after winning the District 4A-2 title during the regular season. The Tigers also had a bi-district bye and automatically advanced to the Class 4A regional tournament in Tuttle on Thursday and Friday.
Tuttle hosted Cache, Bishop McGuinness and Bethany in the tournament and went 3-0 to advance to this week's state tournament. Tuttle won each of its first two games by one run and won the regional title game by four runs.
Tuttle battled Bishop McGuinness in Friday's regional title game and had the advantage of having to lose twice to be eliminated. Tuttle did not need the extra game and advanced to the state tournament with a 13-9 win over Bishop McGuinness.
The Tigers began regional play Thursday and battled Cache in their first game of the tournament. The Tigers survived the Bulldogs and came away with a 12-11 victory to advance to the regional's semifinal game.
Tuttle faced Bethany on Thursday with a spot in the championship game on the line. The Tigers survived again and picked up a 4-3 victory over the Bronchos.
Tuttle's last state appearance came in 2018, and the Tigers advanced to the state semifinals that season. Tuttle's last appearance in a state title game came in 2015, and the baseball program's last state title came in 2014.
The Tigers ended their regional run with an overall record of 35-3. They went 14-0 in 4A-2 play to win the district title.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association paired Tuttle with Verdigris in the state quarterfinals. The OSSAA scheduled the game for a 4 p.m. start at Shawnee High School on Thursday.
