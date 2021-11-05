The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team fared well in a pair of preseason polls.
Coaches participated in a preseason poll that the NAIA released and a poll that the Sooner Athletic Conference released. The Drovers appeared in the NAIA's top 25 and appeared at the top of the SAC's preseason poll.
The Drovers will enter the 2022 campaign ranked 14th in the NAIA. In the NAIA poll, the Drovers picked up 295 points. The Drovers advanced to the NAIA Baseball Opening Round last season.
SAC coaches think highly of the Drovers, and Science & Arts came in at No. 1 in the preseason poll.
The Drovers picked up seven first-place votes, one second-place vote and 63 points. The Drovers ended up five points ahead of second-place Oklahoma City University in the poll.
The Drovers won the SAC during the regular season in 2021 and managed to win the conference tournament.
The Drovers are now under the leadership of head coach Tyle Hankins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.