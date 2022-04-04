The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team won a series in conference play.
The 14th-ranked Drovers won a pair of games against Mid-America Christian University in Chickasha on Saturday to take two of the three games in the series after an 8-5 loss in Thursday's game. The Drovers only allowed two runs in Saturday's games, and they won by scores of 4-1 and 7-1.
In Saturday's game, Kaden Alexander and Drew Shaver each went seven innings and combined to strike out 16 MACU batters. Luis Pelayo recorded 5 hits and three RBIs in Saturday's games.
The Drovers moved to 21-8 on the season, and they moved to 11-4 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.
First game
The Drovers went ahead 1-0 in the bottom half of the first inning. Joey Pena grounded out, but he drove in the game's first run at the same time.
The Drovers took a 2-0 lead to the bottom of the fifth inning, and Pelayo completed the scoring with one swing of the bat. His two-run home run made the score 4-0.
MACU scored its only run in the seventh inning.
Pelayo put together a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with his two RBIs. The Drovers also got nine strikeouts in seven innings from Alexander.
Second game
The Drovers scored their first two runs of the second game in the bottom of the third inning. The first run came from a Pena RBI single that tied the game after Brock Henderson and Pelayo singled in the inning.
Pelayo made the score 3-1 with an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Gage Gaunt's double in the fifth inning plated two runs to make the score 5-1.
Up 6-1 in the sixth inning, Gabriel Arroyo recorded an RBI double to make the score 7-1.
Henderson put together a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, and Pelayo recorded a 3-for-3 performance with his one RBI.
Shaver went seven innings and struck out seven batters.
