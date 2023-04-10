The Drovers earned another series win in conference play.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team went on the road and faced Southwestern Christian University for the team’s fifth Sooner Athletic Conference series of the season last week. And the Drovers picked up their fourth series win out of the five.
Science & Arts had to bounce back after suffering a 9-5 loss in the series opener, but they were able to do that. Science & Arts took the final two games of the series to secure the series win.
The series win moved the Drovers to 10-5 in conference play and moved them to 10-2 in the 12 conference games after they lost all three games to Southwestern Assemblies of God University to open conference play. The Drovers have won four conference series in a row.
The Drovers picked up a 9-0 win in the second game of the series before securing the series win with a 6-5 victory in the final game. The Drovers got out to a 5-1 lead in the final game of the series before surviving a Southwestern Christian comeback.
Science & Arts began the scoring in the top half of the fourth inning and scored at least one run in each of the final four innings of the game. Three base hits in a row helped the Drovers take their lead in the fourth inning.
Gabriel Arroyo and Christopher Martinez recorded back-to-back singles to set up Peyton McDowall. McDowall sent a ball to left field and drove in a pair of runs with a two-run triple.
With Science & Arts up 2-0, Gage Gaunt brought in a run with a sacrifice fly. Southwestern Christian scored a run in the fourth inning before Arroyo plated a run for the Drovers in the fifth inning.
The Drovers also got a run-scoring hit from Gavin Machado to take a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning. But Southwestern Christian kept fighting and rallied to tie the game at five in the bottom half of the inning, forcing the Drovers to come up with a response.
And the Drovers came up with a response.
Science & Arts’ first two batters in the seventh inning went down, but the next two batters managed to get on base with two outs. That pressure worked, and a wild pitch ended up scoring what turned out to be the winning run.
Alden Norquist pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for the Drovers and earned the win on the mound. The Drovers got two hits apiece from Martinez and Ben Lawson to go along with the two RBIs from McDowall.
Science & Arts ended the series with a 24-14 record on the season.
