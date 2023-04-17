The Drovers continue to win conference series.
Competing in Sooner Athletic Conference Play last week, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team hosted Wayland Baptist University in Chickasha and earned another series victory in conference play. By sweeping WBU, Science & Arts won its fifth conference series in six tries and won its fifth conference series in a row.
The Drovers took three games against their opponent and opened the series with a close victory. A two-run home run and an RBI double powered the Drovers to three runs, and that was enough in a 3-2 victory to open the series.
Science & Arts had to rally from an early deficit after WBU scored a run in the top half of the second inning.
Science & Arts then got its offense going in the bottom half of the third inning, scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Christopher Martinez and his 1-for-3 game powered the Drovers by driving in two of the team’s runs, and he drove in both third-inning runs.
Martinez crushed a two-run home run in the inning to give the Drovers the lead, but WBU had an answer. Science & Arts’ opponent scored its final run in the fifth inning to tie the game, and the two teams went to the sixth inning in a 2-2 tie.
The Drovers got back-to-back doubles in the sixth inning to score what would be the winning run. After Antonio Hrynkiw doubled with one out in the inning, Ben Lawson stepped up and delivered an RBI double to give the Drovers the lead for good.
Up 3-2 in the seventh inning, Science & Arts’ defense stepped up. Solid teamwork after a fly ball in the outfield with no outs resulted in a double play, and the Drovers then got the third out to finish the game.
Science & Arts starting pitcher Drew Shaver went five innings to earn the win, but two other pitchers also stepped up. Boone Lasater and Alden Norquist each threw one inning to help the Drovers close the game.
The Drovers followed up that win with back-to-back games with nine runs. They finished the series with wins of 9-6 and 9-2.
Science & Arts has won three games in a row and is now 27-15 on the season. The Drovers are also 13-5 in conference play.
