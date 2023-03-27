The rankings did not matter.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team entered last week’s Sooner Athletic Conference series as an unranked team taking on a ranked team. The Drovers hosted 17th-ranked Texas Wesleyan University in Chickasha on Friday and Saturday.
And the Drovers proved that the rankings did not matter in the matchup, taking the conference series against the Rams and taking it without losing a game. Science & Arts ended up winning all three games in the series to pick up a crucial series sweep in conference play.
The series sweep gave the Drovers their second conference series win of the regular season and second conference series win in a row. They took two of three games against Mid-America Christian University in their previous conference series.
Science & Arts’ offense took off in the series against Texas Wesleyan, putting up 30 runs in the three games and scoring double-digit runs in two of the three games. Science & Arts outscored Texas Wesleyan 30-20 in the three games.
The Drovers put 14 runs on the board in the series opener and earned a 14-7 victory over their opponent. They secured the series win with a 4-2 victory in the second game.
And the Drovers then secured a series sweep in a game in which both offenses scored double-digit runs. The Drovers came out on top with a 12-11 victory.
The sweep gave Science & Arts four wins in a row ahead of a Tuesday meeting with Southwestern Oklahoma State University from NCAA Division II. The wins gave Science & Arts a 17-12 overall record and a 5-4 conference record.
