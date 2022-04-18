The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team picked up a sweep and extended a string of wins.
The Drovers entered a series against College of the Ozarks ranked 12th in the country, and the Drovers took all four games in Chickasha last week. The Drovers extended their win streak to 10 games with the four wins.
Science & Arts opened the series with a 14-8 victory Friday, and the long ball scored most of the team’s runs. The Drovers hit four home runs in the opening game of the series, and those home runs resulted in nine of the team’s 14 runs.
The Drovers got a pair of two-run home runs from Luis Pelayo, a solo home run from Peyton McDowall and a grand slam from Gabriel Arroyo in the victory. Arroyo recorded six RBIs in the victory.
With Science & Arts trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Pelayo crushed his first two-run home run. McDowall’s solo home run came in the same inning to give the Drovers a 3-1 lead.
Pelayo’s second two-run home run came in the third inning and gave the team a 5-1 lead. Arroyo and Luke Lewis each recorded one RBI in the same inning to put the Drovers up 7-1 in the game.
And then came the grand slam.
Brock Henderson, Joey Pena and McDowall all got on base in the fourth inning to load the bases. And Arroyo cleared the bases with the grand slam that gave the Drovers a 10-run lead in the game.
Lewis drove in another run in the inning, and the Drovers added two runs in the fifth inning after College of the Ozarks scored its second run in the top half of the inning. Arroyo drove in his sixth run of the game in the fifth inning.
College of the Ozarks scored six runs in the seventh inning before the Drovers ended the game. Josh Harrel went the first six innings for the Drovers and earned the win.
The Drovers picked up a 7-6 win in the second game of the series and rallied from a deficit. The Drovers trailed 6-2 in the fourth inning and scored four runs to tie the game.
Brandon Shumway ended the game in the bottom of the seventh inning by recording a walk-off hit to drive in the game-winning run.
The Drovers played the final two games of the series Saturday and recorded wins of 7-1 and 9-3.
Science & Arts improved to 29-8 on the season by sweeping its opponent out of conference play. The Drovers are currently 14-4 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.