The Drovers are making a run in conference play.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team hosted Central Christian College of Kansas in Chickasha last week, and the Drovers rolled to another sweep within the Sooner Athletic Conference. The sweep was the Drovers’ second conference sweep of the series, and it was the second conference sweep in a row.
Science & Arts’ previous conference series took place against a ranked Texas Wesleyan University team, and the Drovers took all three games in that series before a loss to NCAA DII Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the middle of the conference series.
The Drovers bounced back and dominated Central Christian in all three games, winning their third conference series in a row overall. Science & Arts also has a series win over Mid-America Christian University, and the Drovers have won seven conference games in a row overall.
After putting up 30 runs in the conference series against Texas Wesleyan, the Drovers put up 39 runs against Central Christian and scored double-digit runs in all three games. Science & Arts outscored Central Christian 39-4 in the three games.
Science & Arts put up 13 runs in the series opener, taking a series lead with a 13-2 victory over its opponent. The Drovers then scored 16 runs in the second game and clinched a series win with a 16-1 victory.
The Drovers completed the sweep with a 10-1 victory.
Science & Arts ended the series with a 20-13 record on the season. It also ended the series with an 8-4 record in conference play.
