The Drovers know where they will be playing.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team found out information from the NAIA. The NAIA held a selection show Thursday and announced the brackets for each NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round.
Science & Arts found out it will be competing in an NAIA Opening Round in Bellevue, Nebraska. The Drovers — ranked ninth in the NAIA — also found out that they will be competing as a No. 1 seed in Nebraska and will be trying to advance to the Avista NAIA World Series.
The Drovers enter the tournament with a record of 34-10 on the season and have won their last 6 games. They finished first in the Sooner Athletic Conference during the regular season and won the conference tournament, earning an automatic berth.
Science & Arts' first game will be against the winner of Bellevue University (No. 4 seed) and Saint Xavier University (No. 5 seed).
Bellevue has won 38 games this season and competes in the North Star Athletic Association. Saint Xavier has won 32 games this season and plays in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
MidAmerica Nazarene University is the No. 2 seed and is one of three teams in the bracket ranked in the NAIA's top 25, along with Science & Arts and Concordia University Nebraska. MidAmerica Nazarene has won 39 games this season and is ranked 21st in the NAIA.
MidAmerica Nazarene competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Concordia is the No. 3 seed with 38 wins this season and is ranked 19th in the NAIA. Concordia plays in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The tournament begins Monday.
