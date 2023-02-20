The 19th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team bounced back.
The Drovers played four games in Chickasha that went Friday through Sunday, and they were looking to come back from a losing streak that had them enter Friday's game under .500 on the season. And the Drovers could not have asked for a better set of results, going 4-0 against its two opponents.
The Drovers hosted Friends University on Friday and Saturday before hosting fifth-ranked Bellevue University in a Sunday doubleheader.
The Drovers scored double-digit runs in two of the four games and scored at least eight runs in the final three games of the slate. The Drovers put up 42 runs on offense in the four games and outscored their two opponents 42-12.
Science & Arts got back to .500 on the season by defeating Friends 3-1 in their first game of the slate, and a 17-6 win over Friends put the Drovers back above .500 on the season.
Against Bellevue, Science & Arts pick up wins of 8-2 and 14-3 to complete a sweep.
During the four games in three days, Science & Arts went from a 4-5 record on the season to an 8-5 record.
