The Drovers picked up another conference title.
The 11th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team was the top team in the Sooner Athletic Conference during the regular season, and the Drovers were also the top team in the conference tournament. Science & Arts rallied from a 3-1 deficit against No. 21 Oklahoma City University in Monday's title game and won the title with a 4-3 win in Chickasha.
Jake Womack drove in what turned out to be the final run of the game in the bottom half of the eighth inning. Cristian Laboy led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single, and Womack’s RBI double gave the Drovers the lead for good.
The Drovers faced a 3-1 deficit entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but back-to-back-to-back base hits with two outs brought the team even with OCU.
Brennan Brister’s single started the rally in the seventh inning. Following Brister’s single, Brandon Shumway and Ian Laureano recorded back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game at three runs apiece.
Laureano had a 2-for-4 game at the plate with his one RBI.
Science & Arts grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the game on a sacrifice fly from Bailey Holbrook in the first inning. The Drovers kept their 1-0 lead until the fifth inning.
OCU scored one run in the fifth inning, one run in the sixth inning and one run in the seventh inning to take its 3-1 lead over Science & Arts.
Despite not getting a decision, Science & Arts’ Drew Shaver went 6 2/3 innings on the mound and struck out 10 batters. Edgar Cuevas ended up with the victory on the mound after coming on in relief, and Jean Muntaner earned the save for the Drovers.
The conference tournament began Friday and took place in Chickasha and Oklahoma City. The Drovers went 4-0 in the entire tournament, outscoring their opponents 44-14 en route to the title.
Before the win over OCU in the title game, Science & Arts defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State University (16-5), Mid-America Christian University (14-1) and Southwestern Christian University (10-5).
The Drovers have now won three conference tournaments in a row and were tournament champions in 2018 and 2019. There was no conference tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Drovers ended this season’s conference tournament with a 34-10 record, and they will be competing in the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round.
The Drovers last played in the Avista NAIA World Series in 2019 and won multiple games. They did not have the chance to advance that far in 2020 because of the shortened season.
