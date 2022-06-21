New leadership is at the helm of Chickasha baseball.
The Chickasha Board of Education's regular monthly meeting took place last week, and the hiring of a new head baseball coach appeared on the agenda. The board approved the hiring of veteran baseball coach Kevin James.
James has been a coach across Oklahoma during his coaching career and brings plenty of experience to the baseball program. He brings state title experience and state tournament experience to the position.
During the course of his career, James has also amassed more than 700 victories to go along with all of the experience at state that includes being a state champion.
Coaching across Oklahoma, James' last head coaching stop was at Yukon. He was a longtime coach for the Millers before stepping down from the position and before being hired in Chickasha.
James took the Millers to multiple state tournaments during his tenure with Yukon. He will now look to help the Fightin' Chicks continue to build a program that has plenty of tradition.
Chickasha's been to several state tournaments and last made a trip to state in 2015. The program is looking for its first state championship since 2002.
James takes over a program that won more than 20 games each of the past two seasons under Jeff Brewer. Chickasha won a bi-district each of the past two seasons and advanced to regional play, winning a regional game in 2021.
