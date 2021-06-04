The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team picked up plenty of recognition from the Sooner Athletic Conference.
The SAC released the conference honors during the season last month. Multiple players and head coach Mike Ross each picked up recognition from the conference.
Another strong season from Colton Williams brought in more recognition from the conference. He was named the SAC's Pitcher of the Year for the third year in a row and earned first-team All-SAC recognition.
Ross was named the conference's Coach of the Year for the fourth year in a row.
Ross led the Drovers to a conference sweep during the 2021 campaign. The Drovers took the top spot in the conference during the regular season and won their conference tournament.
Along with Williams, three other players earned first-team All-SAC recognition. Ricardo Velez (starting pitcher), Joey Pena (catcher) and Cristian Laboy (outfielder) also earned that praise from the conference.
The SAC also announced Gold Glove winners, and two Science & Arts players received that recognition. Brennan Brister earned the award at third base, and Laboy earned the award in right field.
Science & Arts went 34-12 in the 2021 campaign, advancing to the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round as a No. 1 seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.