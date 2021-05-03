The Chickasha baseball team advanced in the postseason.
The Fightin' Chicks advanced to a regional tournament after sweeping McLoud in Chickasha on Thursday during Class 4A bi-district action. Chickasha defeated McLoud 8-5 in the first game of the series and picked up a 10-0 win in the second game to advance to a regional tournament.
Chickasha and McLoud were even at five runs apiece in the first game, and Joseph Victery stepped up. Victery's two-run single in the bottom half of the sixth inning put the Fightin' Chicks up 7-5, and they added one more run in the inning.
The Fightin' Chicks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first game but fell behind 4-3 before winning the game.
Cash Jay earned the win on the mound.
Chickasha grabbed a 1-0 lead over McLoud in the top half of the fourth inning in the second game and exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning. The Fightin' Chicks also scored a run in the sixth inning and a run in the seventh inning.
Jay hit a three-run home run in the team's 10-0 victory. Kaden Felan shut down McLoud's offense and shut out Chickasha's opponent in a complete game on the mound.
Chickasha was not the only area team to advance to regional action.
Tuttle had a bi-district bye in Class 4A, and Blanchard swept Anadarko in the same class. The Lions defeated the Warriors on Saturday, winning 10-0 and 15-2 to advance to a regional tournament.
Bridge Creek got swept by Kingfisher on Thursday.
In Class 2A, Amber-Pocasset picked up a pair of 12-0 victories over Wynnewood on Thursday.
Minco and Dibble split Thursday's two games and had to play a third game to decide the winner. Minco won the first game 3-2, and Dibble picked up a 16-13 win in the second game.
Minco advanced to a regional tournament with a 15-5 win in Friday's deciding game.
