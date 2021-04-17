A few area baseball teams know their district playoff assignments.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released district assignments for Classes A and B. Those two classes include six area teams.
One area team has the opportunity to host a district tournament, and that team is in Class B. Cement will have the opportunity to host two other teams, including one area team.
Cement will host Dover and Verden.
In Class A, Alex and Ninnekah will compete in the same district. The second-ranked Mustangs of Fort Cobb-Broxton will host the district.
Rush Springs will play in a district with No. 10 Navajo and Ringling. Navajo will host the district.
Cyril’s district includes Empire and Geronimo. Empire will host the tournament.
