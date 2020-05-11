Several area baseball players earned the honor of being able to represent one portion of Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Games is an event that features multiple baseball teams representing different portions of the state. Seven players earned a spot on the roster for the southwest region of the state. Tuttle, Blanchard and Chickasha all had at least one player earn a roster spot.
Four Tuttle Tigers earned spots on the roster. The infield and outfield each consist of one Tuttle player, while two of the team's pitchers come from Tuttle.
Nate Windle earned the infield spot for the Tigers, and Ashton Bennight earned an outfield spot. Bode Brooks and Kade Shatwell earned spots on the roster as pitchers.
Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the season, Tuttle was undefeated. The Tigers were 6-0 on the season and were 4-0 in District 4A-2.
Two players from Blanchard earned spots on the roster. Kale Miller earned a spot in the infield, and Jaxon Gless earned a spot as a pitcher.
One Chickasha player earned the opportunity to represent the southwest portion of Oklahoma. Cash Jay earned a spot at the catcher position.
The current timeframe for the games to be played is July 20-21. Enid's David Allen Memorial Ballpark will host the games, should they be played this summer.
