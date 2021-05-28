Several area players received recognition from the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association.
The OBCA recently announced its All-State teams and All-Star by Class teams. Four area players earned spots on All-State teams, and several players also got named to All-Star by Class teams.
The Middle West All-State team features three players from the area. Chickasha and Tuttle each got representation.
Cash Jay became Chickasha's representative on the Middle West team, and Chickasha has now had an All-State representative in back-to-back seasons. Austin Albright made the Middle West roster in 2020.
Jay was a key contributor in Chickasha's 24-win 2021 season. The Fightin' Chicks won a bi-district title in the postseason and won a game at a Class 4A regional tournament in Blanchard.
Two Tuttle players got named to the OBCA's Middle West team for the second season in a row. Bode Brooks and Emanuel Jeter earned spots on the roster.
The Tigers won 35 games in 2021, advancing to the Class 4A state tournament.
Amber-Pocasset had a player named to the Small West roster. Cale Schroeder earned a spot on the team as Am-Po's representative.
The Panthers won a bi-district title and advanced to a regional tournament in Class 2A. They won a game at the regional tournament.
Class B
A pair of Cement players got named to the Class B West All-Star team. The OBCA named Hunter Mackey and Koby Missey to the list.
Class 2A
Along with Schroeder, two other Am-Po Players got named to the Class 2A West All-Star team. Derek Eubank and JD Prather also got named to the list.
Minco also had a player get chosen. The OBCA recognized Austin Brothers.
Class 4A
Along with getting a spot on the Middle West All-State team, Jay also picked up a spot on the West All-Star team in Class 4A.
Tuttle's Nate Windle picked up a spot on the team with Jeter and Brooks. Blanchard's Colby Langford also earned a spot on the list.
