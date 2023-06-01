Area high school baseball players and coaches earned recognition.
The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association recently announced recognition, and players from three different schools — along with coaches from two area schools — earned some sort of recognition. Players from Chickasha, Tuttle and Amber-Pocasset earned OBCA selections, and coaches from Am-Po and Tuttle also earned recognition.
The OBCA announced its All-State teams and All-Star by Class teams, and those involved with baseball across the area earned some of the highest honors for the sport in Oklahoma.
All-State
Amber-Pocasset earned representation on the Small West team after making a run to the Class 2A state championship game in 2023.
Jared Jones earned an All-State selection as an outfielder on the roster. Am-Po head coach Cheyenne Graham and staff earned the opportunity to coach the Small West team.
The Middle West roster features players from Chickasha and Tuttle.
After helping Chickasha win 30 games in 2023, Joseph Victery earned an All-State selection as an outfielder. Chickasha also tied for the best record in its district and won a regional game in the postseason.
Tuttle’s recognition comes after the Tigers claimed the Class 4A state championship in 2023. Alex Conover (pitcher) and Ashton Bennight (outfielder) earned selections, and head coach Breck Draper earned an opportunity to coach the team.
All-Star by Class
Three Am-Po players earned spots on the Class 2A west team. Along with Jones, Drake Riley and Boston Tointigh also earned recognition from the OBCA.
The Class 4A West team features two players from Chickasha and three players from Tuttle.
Braxton Givens joined Victery on the list. Carsen Moore joined Conover and Bennight on the team.
