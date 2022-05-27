Area baseball players picked up postseason recognition.
The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association recently released postseason honors. The association handed out All-State honors and All-Star by Class honors, and several players from the area received recognition.
In the end, players from five different schools picked up some sort of recognition from the OBCA. Players from Blanchard, Tuttle, Amber-Pocasset, Minco and Cement all got honored.
Blanchard captured the Class 4A state title in 2022, and Tuttle advanced to the Class 4A state title game. Am-Po advanced to the Class 2A state tournament in 2022, and Minco made its way to a Class 2A regional tournament during the season.
Cement won a game in a Class B district tournament.
Blanchard and Tuttle each had two players selected to the Middle West All-State team after making their runs in Class 4A.
For Blanchard, Brennan Milligan and Jaxon Gless picked up All-State spots. Tuttle's Ty Chaddrick and Gage Norvell also earned All-State recognition.
Kale Miller joined Milligan and Gless on the Class 4A West All-Star team. Chaddrick and Norvell also made up Tuttle's representation on the Class 4A West All-Star team.
Am-Po and Minco each had multiple players named to the Class 2A West All-Star team. Am-Po had three players named to the team, and Minco had two players named to the team.
Kyle Williams, Brayden Bingham and Sean Tallent got selected from Am-Po. Will Holding and Dylan Warden got selected from Minco.
Cement's Alden Cogburn got named to the Class B West All-Star team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.