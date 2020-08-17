The Ninnekah baseball team recently had a successful tournament.
The Owls competed in a tournament hosted by Verden last week and managed to take home the tournament title. Ninnekah dropped one game during tournament play but avenged that loss later in the tournament.
The Owls opened the tournament with a win over Cement and then defeated Geronimo to get within one win of the championship game. The Owls then suffered their only loss of the tournament, dropping a game to Santa Fe South.
But Ninnekah showed the ability to bounce back, defeating Duke to advance to the championship game. In the championship game, Ninnekah avenged its earlier loss to Santa Fe South to capture the title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.