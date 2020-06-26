Chickasha baseball player Luke Johnson put together a strong performance on the mound during summer play.
The Chickasha baseball team faced Lawton High School and Navajo in a pair of games Thursday. Chickasha split its two games, beating Lawton behind Johnson's strong performance before losing to Navajo.
Chickasha picked up an 8-0 victory over Lawton in a game that ended in the fifth inning. Johnson did not allow a run and also tossed a no-hitter in five innings of work to pick up the victory.
During the victory, Johnson threw 64 pitches in his five innings of work and managed to strike out five batters in the no-hit performance.
