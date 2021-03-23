Cash Jay is fulfilling a dream.
The Chickasha senior will be continuing his baseball career at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. His signing ceremony took place at Chickasha High School on Tuesday.
Jay's dream of playing college baseball began when he was little.
“I've worked my whole life for this,” Jay said. “It's been my dream since I was a little kid.
“When you're that little kid looking at the high schoolers, and they're all signing … now you get to understand and have that feeling of accomplishment.”
Jay came to play for Chickasha after playing for Amber-Pocasset and worked hard to get himself eligible after the move. But the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the 2020 season by forcing the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to shut down spring sports.
The entire situation was not easy.
“It was tough,” Jay said. “I was working through the requirements to get eligible, and I got eligible.”
But Jay continued to work on getting better and now gets to have one last season before making the move to Tonkawa, a move he is looking forward to. He is wanting to be as versatile as possible going forward.
“The versatility is huge,” Jay said. “The more versatile you are, the more you can be used.”
When asked about what made NOC Tonkawa stand out, Jay talked about coaching and facilities. He also talked about the school that he will be going to after high school.
“The school really focuses on trying to help the kids and get them better,” Jay said.
Chickasha head coach Jeff Brewer has gotten to work with Jay and was excited about the move to Chickasha.
“We knew that he could play some baseball, and he's an even better kid,” he said.
Brewer is excited about all of the possibilities opening up for Jay and believes the future is bright.
“His future's bright,” he said. “We're excited for him.”
