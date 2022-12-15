A former Chickasha coach is getting honored.
Former Chickasha baseball coach and longtime baseball coach Brad Gore recently got named an Oklahoma State Cowboy Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee. Gore was a standout baseball player at OSU before eventually becoming a successful baseball coach in Oklahoma.
Gore's first season in Chickasha came in 2005, and he won multiple state titles at Dover. During his 11 seasons at Chickasha, Gore and the baseball program saw a good amount of success that resulted in multiple trips to the Class 5A state tournament.
Gore helped lead the Fightin' Chicks to three second-place finishes in a row in Class 5A. The Fightin' Chicks advanced to the state semifinals in his last season and made it to state a majority of his coaching career with the program.
Gore is already a member of the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
