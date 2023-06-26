The first season following a coaching change was a successful one for the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks.
Chickasha baseball head coach Kevin James got hired after the 2022 season, and a newly formed coaching staff helped Chickasha have a season in which it showed it could compete with some of the top teams in the state. Chickasha reached the 30-win mark in James’ first season as head coach and advanced to a regional tournament.
Chickasha had plenty of success within its district and outside of its district during the 2023 campaign. The Fightin’ Chicks played several games against state tournament teams and competed with those teams, picking up a few wins over those teams in the process.
Chickasha earned a win over Class 2A state qualifier Dale and a win over Class 4A runner-up Blanchard during the season. The Fightin’ Chicks also beat a Class 6A state tournament team in Deer Creek during the season.
After losing to Class 4A semifinalist Elk City during the regular season, Chickasha played Elk City tough in the regional tournament and only lost 1-0 to 4A state champion Tuttle during the regular season.
Four of Chickasha’s eight losses came against teams that appeared in a competitive Class 4A state tournament in 2023.
Chickasha also proved it was one of the best teams in the district, only missing out on hosting a regional because of a tiebreaker. Chickasha shared the best record with Blanchard in the district and split the district series before Blanchard earned the No. 1 seed via the necessary tiebreaker.
Both teams only lost once in district play.
The Fightin’ Chicks still got to host a bi-district series in the postseason, and they took care of business in that series. Chickasha swept Harding Charter Prep to secure a regional spot in Elk City.
Chickasha defeated Sulphur in the regional tournament to reach the 30-win mark for the season.
And the (mostly) new coaches to Chickasha baseball got to coach a team without too many seniors, though the seniors played major roles in the success of the program. Still, the 2023 season marked an encouraging step for the Chickasha baseball program.
