The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks could not have asked for a much better start to the 2023 season.
The Fightin’ Chicks played their 11th and 12th games of the season Monday and secured a district sweep to add to what has been a strong start under first-year head coach Kevin James. A district sweep over Douglass in Chickasha moved the Fightin’ Chicks to 11-1 in their first 12 games of the season.
The Fightin’ Chicks opened their season with eight wins in a row, beating McLoud and Seminole in district sweeps during that stretch. They also took down Prague, Clinton, El Reno and Weatherford in the 8-0 start before falling to an unbeaten Tuttle team by the score of 1-0.
How did the Fightin’ Chicks respond?
They came back and took down one of the top teams in Class 2A, defeating a ranked Dale team by nine runs ahead of the district sweep with Douglass that brought the team to an 11-1 record.
An important aspect of the strong start is Chickasha’s start in district play. The sweeps over McCloud, Seminole and Douglass have given Chickasha a 6-0 start in District 4A-2 this season.
Chickasha entered Tuesday with a pretty hefty run differential against its opponents. The Fightin’ Chicks outscored their opponents by 92 runs, putting up 118 runs to just 26 runs allowed in those 12 games.
Scoring double-digit runs has been something of a regular occurrence for the Chickasha offense this season. The two double-digit scoring performances against Douglass gave Chickasha eight games with at least 11 runs and three games in a row with at least 12 runs.
The Fightin' Chicks earned four shutout victories in their first 12 games of the season and held opponents to two runs or one run in another four games as well. Chickasha’s shutout victories came against Seminole, Weatherford and Douglass.
The Fightin' Chicks host their own tournament this week.
