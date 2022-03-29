The Fightin' Chicks won three of their four tournament games.
Chickasha baseball competed in Chickasha's tournament last week and came away with a winning record. The Fightin' Chicks went 2-1 in pool play and defeated Bridge Creek in the tournament's third-place game to come away with a 3-1 record in the tournament.
The tournament took place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Chickasha's first victory ended in the sixth inning, and the team's other two victories ended in the fifth inning. The Fightin' Chicks scored double-digit runs in all three victories and outscored those three opponents 31-6.
Chickasha opened the tournament with an 11-2 victory over the Dibble Demons, and Logan Palesano led the offensive explosion. Palesano recorded three hits at the plate with five RBIs in the victory.
Palesano's first hit of the game drove in one run. His second hit and third hit drove in two runs apiece.
Joseph Victery had two RBIs against the Demons.
Jacob Rempe took the mound in the fourth inning after Layton Bryan threw the first three innings. Rempe struck out five batters during his time on the mound, and only one Dibble batter reached base during that span.
The Fightin' Chicks then took down Guymon and defeated the Tigers by a score of 10-2. Chickasha suffered a 6-5 loss to a highly-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton team on Friday.
The Fightin' Chicks ended up battling Bridge Creek in their final game of the tournament. They picked up a 10-2 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday to end the tournament on a high note.
Outside of tournament play, Chickasha returned to District 4A-2 play earlier this week. Chickasha faced Classen SAS at Northeast on Monday and swept a district doubleheader.
The Fightin' Chicks sit at 15-2 on the season, and they are also 8-0 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.