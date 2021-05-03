A Sooner Athletic Conference title was on the line.
The 11th-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma baseball team faced 21st-ranked Oklahoma City University in a series Friday and Saturday that decided the SAC's champion of the regular season. The Drovers managed to win the series against the Stars and managed to capture another conference championship.
Both teams were 18-3 in conference play entering the series, and the Drovers secured the top spot with a 20-4 conference record.
The final game of the series ended up being the deciding game for first place during the regular season and also decided the top seed in the conference tournament. Following a 7-2 loss in Chickasha on Friday, the Drovers had to win the final two games of the series to secure the top spot.
Science & Arts went to Oklahoma City on Saturday to battle OCU in a doubleheader. The Drovers won the first game 3-2 and secured at least one conference title this season with a 7-1 victory in the series finale.
The Drovers can also win the conference tournament.
Science & Arts baseball has at least tied for the conference's best record three completed regular seasons in a row. The Drovers and Stars tied for the conference's best record in 2018, and the Drovers had the conference's best record to themselves in 2019.
Science & Arts was 6-0 in conference play during the 2020 campaign, but the coronavirus pandemic caused a cancellation of the season.
The Drovers improved their overall record to 30-10.
