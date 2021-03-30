The Chickasha baseball team got off to another fast start on offense.
After scoring 15 runs and 10 runs in Monday's first innings, the Chickasha offense scored four runs in the first inning during Tuesday's game against Washington. Chickasha trailed 1-0 before the outburst and managed to pick up an 8-4 victory in Chickasha.
Washington came out and scored its first run in the top half of the first inning, but the Warriors never led again after Chickasha tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. Logan Palesano's run-scoring hit tied the game at one run apiece.
Luke Johnson and A.J. Scifres both got the ball in play and added more runs to the scoreboard. Scifres drove in the team's second run of the game, and Johnson drove in a run to make the score 3-1. Scifres had two RBIs in the win.
Kaden Felan completed the scoring in the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Chickasha extended its lead in the fourth inning.
Kaden Stephenson delivered an RBI single to make the score 5-1, and Cash Jay got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give Chickasha a 6-1 advantage.
With Chickasha leading 7-2 in the sixth inning, Scifres recorded a base hit to drive in another run.
Chickasha's Braxton Givens got the start and went 5 1/3 innings on the mound. He struck out four batters and had two hits on offense in the victory.
The win was Chickasha's third in a row and eighth in the last nine games. The win gave Chickasha a 12-8 record on the season.
