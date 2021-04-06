BLANCHARD — A big second inning helped the Chickasha baseball team pick up a district victory.
The Fightin' Chicks scored nine runs in the second inning of a District 4A-2 game against the Bridge Creek Bobcats on Monday. Chickasha led by 12 runs two different times before picking up a 15-9 victory at Bridge Creek's field.
Chickasha hit three home runs in the second inning, leading to four of the team's nine runs. Luke Johnson hit two of those three home runs.
Johnson led off the top half of the second inning with a solo home run to make the score 1-0. He came back to the plate in the inning and made the score 8-0 with a two-run blast.
Braxton Givens also sent a ball over the outfield fence in the second inning. His solo shot gave the Fightin' Chicks a 9-0 lead.
Kaden Stephenson and Cash Jay each plated one run in the inning, and A.J. Scifres' base hit in the inning plated three runs. Scifres had four RBIs in the victory.
Chickasha scored three more runs in the third inning to take a 12-0 lead and scored another run in the fourth inning to take a 13-1 advantage over the Bobcats.
But Bridge Creek came up with a rally.
The Bobcats scored six runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to climb within four runs of the Fightin' Chicks. Chickasha added two insurance runs in the seventh inning and held off Bridge Creek to pick up the district win.
Givens helped Chickasha finish the game by completing a double play.
Stephenson recorded four hits in the win and got on base five times to help Chickasha's offense.
Jay got the start on the mound and did not allow a hit during his time on the bump. As Chickasha's third pitcher, Johnson struck out six batters to go along with his two home runs.
The Fightin' Chicks picked up an 8-2 victory over the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Chickasha currently owns a 15-9 record this season and is 5-4 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.