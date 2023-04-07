Chickasha baseball took care of business again.
Moving outside of district play, Chickasha competed at home and took on Plainview in Chickasha on Thursday. Chickasha jumped out to a lead in its first at-bat of the game, and the Fightin’ Chicks ended the game early.
Chickasha also got a quality start from Kyler Venable on the mound, and the team earned an 8-0 run-rule victory over Plainview for its 19th win of the season.
Chickasha jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and did not look back from there. Layton Bryan got on base to lead off Chickasha’s offense, and he eventually scored to put Chickasha up 1-0 in the game.
Logan Palesano delivered for Chickasha during his plate appearance in the inning, hitting an RBI single to give Chickasha a 2-0 lead before the team added a third run in the inning.
Jackson Finck plated two runs in the game for Chickasha and plated his first run of the game in the third inning. After Joseph Victery and Lane Johnson got on base in the inning, Finck hit an RBI single that gave the Fightin’ Chicks a 4-0 lead.
Finck stepped up to the plate again in the fourth inning, and his patience and discipline paid off for the Fightin’ Chicks. He drew a walk that added another run to the scoreboard and gave Chickasha a 7-0 advantage over Plainview.
The Fightin’ Chicks added an eighth run in the fifth inning to secure the run-rule victory over their opponent. But while the offense was putting up enough runs to earn a run-rule win, Venable and the defense were able to keep the Plainview offense in check.
Venable took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and only allowed one Plainview hit in the win. He also struck out five Plainview batters.
