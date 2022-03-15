The Chickasha baseball team completed a district sweep.
Following a 14-3 run-rule victory over McLoud on Monday, Chickasha hosted McLoud again on Tuesday and came away with another run-rule victory. The Fightin' Chicks completed the District 4A-2 sweep with a 12-2 run-rule victory in Chickasha.
Both teams loaded the bases in the first inning, but only one team took advantage of loading the bases. McLoud did not score in the top of the first inning, and Chickasha scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Kyler Venable, Joseph Victery and Bryan Lopez got on base to load the bases in the first inning. With one run already on the board after loading the bases, Chickasha added two more runs after Braxton Givens got the ball in the play.
Bailey Silvus recorded an RBI in the first inning to give Chickasha a 4-0 lead.
McLoud got two runs back in the top of the third inning, but Chickasha added a fifth run in the bottom half of the inning to make the score 5-2. Chickasha scored six runs in the fifth inning, and all six of those runs came with two outs.
Lopez started the rally by hitting a single, and he was trouble for McLoud throughout the game. He got on base four times by walking three times and recording that fifth-inning single.
After Lopez's single, Givens recorded a run-scoring hit to put Chickasha ahead 6-2. After Stetson Kite and Jacob Rempe got on base, Chickasha got back-to-back-to-back run-scoring hits.
Logan Palesano's hit drove in two runs, and Chickasha got run-scoring hits from Cooper McKinney and Layton Bryan in the fifth inning. Chickasha led 11-2 after five innings, and Givens ended the game in the sixth inning by recording a walk-off RBI single.
Along with his offensive success, Givens also earned the win on the mound. He struck out eight batters in five innings of work before Rempe pitched the sixth inning.
McLoud went down in order in the sixth inning, and Rempe struck out two of the three batters he faced.
The sweep over McLoud was Chickasha's second district sweep of the season. The Fightin' Chicks also took a pair of district games against Seminole earlier this season.
Chickasha moved to 7-1 on the season with the win, and the team moved to 4-0 in district play.
