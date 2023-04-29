The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks advanced to regionals.
After tying for the best district record in District 4A-2 during the regular season but losing out on a tiebreaker, Chickasha earned the No. 2 seed from the district and got to host its own bi-district series in Chickasha on Thursday. Chickasha hosted the No. 7 seed from District 4A -1 in Harding Charter Prep and earned a pair of run-rule victories to advance to a Class 4A regional tournament.
Harding Charter did not necessarily make things easy on Chickasha, but the Fightin’ Chicks still ended up with wins of 14-4 and 13-1 to advance.
14-4
Chickasha only held a 2-0 lead in the first game as it entered the bottom half of the fifth inning. But a six-run fifth inning helped the Fightin’ Chicks get some more breathing room, and it turned out to be needed breathing room.
Joseph Victery led the Chickasha offense in the 14-4 win, recording two hits and four RBIs for the Fightin’ Chicks. With Chickasha leading 4-0 in the fifth inning, Victery cleared the bases with a three-run base hit to make the score 7-0.
Down 8-0 after five innings, Harding Charter did not give up. Chickasha’s opponent cut its deficit in half by scoring four runs in the sixth inning, but Chickasha proved to be too much.
The Fightin’ Chicks ended the game with six more runs in the sixth inning. Bryan Lopez ended the game with a walk-off RBI single.
Stetson Kite earned the win on the mound for Chickasha. Carson Robnett also threw.
13-1
Harding Charter actually took the lead in the second and final game of the series, scoring its only run in the top of the first inning. Harding Charter held that lead until Chickasha scored three times in the third inning.
But it was a 10-run fourth inning that gave Chickasha command of the game and completed the scoring in the game. Cooper McKinney and Kyler Venable each delivered two hits and two RBIs in the win.
Both of McKinney’s two hits and two RBIs came in the fourth inning. Venable recorded a two-run base hit in the fourth inning that gave Chickasha a 7-1 lead.
Victery homered in the game, hitting a solo shot that gave Chickasha a 9-1 lead in the game. Players like Jackson Finck, Braxton Givens, Layton Bryan, Logan Palesano, Lane Johnson and Lopez also contributed to the offense.
Johnson got the win on the mound for Chickasha, and Robnett once again threw in relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.