Chickasha baseball completed another district sweep.
Following a 7-1 win at Byng on Monday, Chickasha faced Byng in Chickasha on Tuesday to complete the district series between the two teams. And Chickasha earned another sweep, scoring five runs in the first two innings to take an early lead in the game.
Three of Chickasha’s five runs came on one swing of the bat in the second inning. Chickasha got out to a 5-0 advantage and took home a 5-2 victory in District 4A-2 action.
Chickasha is now 12-0 in district play and cannot finish lower than second in the district.
Chickasha managed to put one run on the board in the bottom half of the first inning after Layton Bryan led off with a double. Chickasha took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Kyler Venable.
But the offensive explosion came in the second inning, and it gave Chickasha plenty of breathing room.
Bryan Lopez led off the bottom half of the frame with a single, and Layton Bryan stepped up with two outs. As part of his 3-for-4 game at the plate, Bryan recorded one RBI with a run-scoring hit to give the Fightin’ Chicks a 2-0 lead in the game.
Venable then got on base to put two runners on for Braxton Givens.
And Givens delivered.
The aforementioned three runs on one swing of the bat happened to come from Givens, who crushed a three-run blast over the fence to give Chickasha a 5-0 lead. And Chickasha did not need to score again to secure the win.
Byng did score in the fifth inning and seventh inning, but Chickasha was able to keep the Pirates from putting together a big rally.
Stetson Kite earned the win on the mound, striking out five batters in six innings of work. He also got big plays from the defense behind him.
Along with being 12-0 in district play, Chickasha is now 21-3 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.