The Chickasha baseball team earned another summer victory.
The Fightin' Chicks took on Lawton High in Chickasha for a summer matchup that took place Friday afternoon. Chickasha scored early and often in a 10-0 victory that ended in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
Chickasha got back-to-back run-scoring hits in the bottom half of the first inning to grab an early lead over its opponent.
After working around two Lawton runners on base with no outs in the top of the first inning, Layton Bryan delivered a run-scoring hit for the Fightin' Chicks. Braxton Givens led off Chickasha's offense with a walk.
Joseph Victery stepped up to the plate after Bryan and drove in a run with a base hit of his own, making the score 2-0.
Chickasha's offense added more runs in the second inning, extending the team's lead over Lawton.
Nic Cusato and Cooper McKinney both walked with no outs in the inning. With some help from Lawton's defense, Chickasha ended up scoring four runs in the inning and held a 6-0 lead after the game's first two innings.
The Fightin' Chicks added their final four runs in the fourth inning, ending the game with a walk-off hit. With Chickasha leading Lawton 9-0, Bryan delivered another run-scoring hit to finish the game.
Along with having two hits and multiple RBIs in the team's victory, Bryan also earned the win on the mound. He also picked up a victory on the bump in Thursday's game.
After coming on in relief during Thursday's win over Cache and pitching the final two innings, Bryan got the start in Friday's game against Lawton. He went all four innings in the start and struck out seven batters in the game.
