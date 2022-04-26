The Chickasha baseball team rallied and picked up momentum just before the Class 4A postseason.
The Fightin' Chicks faced the Bridge Creek Bobcats in Chickasha on Tuesday and had to come back from a sizable deficit. Bridge Creek held an 8-0 lead over Chickasha after three innings, but the Fightin' Chicks finished the game on a 10-1 stretch and ended up with a 10-9 victory over the Bobcats.
The Fightin' Chicks faced a 9-3 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning, but they managed to score seven runs to go ahead for the first and only time in the game. That was enough to win.
With one run already on the board in the sixth inning, Kyler Venable walked with the bases loaded to cut Chickasha's deficit to four runs. And it only took two batters to tie the game after Venable stepped to the plate.
Chickasha got back-to-back two-run hits to tie the game at nine runs apiece. Joseph Victery and Braxton Givens delivered the run-scoring hits for their team.
Givens ended up crossing the plate as the team's 10th run of the game.
Venable took the mound in the seventh inning and struck out two batters. He closed out the game with his second strikeout of the game.
But the first portion of the game belonged to the Bobcats. Bridge Creek scored four runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning to go up 8-0.
Chickasha's climb up the 8-0 mountain gained momentum in the fourth inning. Logan Palesano delivered a two-run blast after Jacob Rempe got on base to pull Chickasha within six runs.
Givens recorded a run-scoring hit in the fifth inning as well, cutting the deficit to five before Bridge Creek went up six again.
Givens had two hits and three RBIs in the team's win over Bridge Creek. Palesano and Victery each had two hits and two RBIs in the win.
By defeating Bridge Creek, Chickasha picked up its 22nd win of the season.
