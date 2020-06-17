Just like the Israelites of old, when young David slew the Philistine giant, the Chickasha Middle School baseball team dominated at the Weatherford tournament by winning three of the four games played.
Yet, based on dominating pitching by Layton Bryan and a handful of teammates, these boys threw baseballs instead of stones. The only loss for the Chicks came against a strong and fresh Elgin Middle School.
After losing most of their power players to high school this summer, the Middle School Chicks look slight in size compared to the Goliaths on the other teams. However, they use their speed to create a preverbal wall in the infield making it difficult for the opposition to find cracks.
Their mix of timely hitting, bunts and a plethora of stolen bases created an offensive juggernaut. In the final game against Weatherford, the Chicks won 14-4.
