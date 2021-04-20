MARLOW — The Chickasha baseball team picked up another win.
Luke Johnson and Kaden Felan each homered in a District 4A-2 matchup in Marlow on Monday. The Fightin' Chicks never trailed and came away with an 8-4 victory over the Marlow Outlaws.
Johnson had two hits and three RBIs in the team's victory over Marlow. All three of his RBIs came on his home run in the top half of the third inning.
Johnson's home run gave the Fightin' Chicks a 5-0 lead over the Outlaws.
Chickasha grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning and scored a run in the third inning before Johnson's home run. Cash Jay delivered an RBI double for the Fightin' Chicks and gave them a 2-0 lead.
Marlow scored its first run in the third inning on a run-scoring hit from Nate Herchock.
Kaden Stephenson and A.J. Scifres recorded back-to-back singles in the fourth inning, and Chickasha managed to add two runs to the scoreboard to give itself a 7-1 advantage. Scifres had three hits for the Fightin' Chicks.
Marlow added to its comeback attempt in the bottom half of the fourth inning. The Outlaws scored three runs in the inning to climb within three runs of the Fightin' Chicks.
Felan's home run in the fifth inning gave Chickasha an 8-4 lead and quickly put a stop to Marlow's momentum. Felan also had multiple hits in the victory.
Jay got the start on the mound and went 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three batters.
Felan also spent time on the mound as Chickasha's third pitcher of the game.
The two teams ended up splitting their district series. Chickasha fell to Marlow in Tuesday's game.
Chickasha is 19-14 on the season and is 6-7 in 4A-2.
