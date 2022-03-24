EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The Fightin' Chicks opened their home tournament with a win.
The Chickasha baseball team opened tournament play in Chickasha on Thursday and took down the Dibble Demons in a game that ended in the bottom half of the sixth inning. The Fightin' Chicks opened pool play with an 11-2 victory over the Demons.
Chickasha trailed Dibble two times in the game, but the Fightin' Chicks always came up with a response. Dibble took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning, but Chickasha tied the game in the second inning.
Logan Palesano had three hits and five RBIs in the win over Dibble, and his RBI double in the second inning tied the game at a run apiece.
The Demons grabbed another lead in the third inning, going up 2-1 in the inning. But Chickasha never trailed again after taking the lead in the bottom half of the same inning, and the Fightin' Chicks scored four runs in the frame.
Layton Bryan and Kyler Venable recorded singles before Joseph Victery hit an RBI single to tie the game. Victery had two RBIs in the win.
Jacob Rempe brought home a run by drawing a walk with the bases loaded, and another base hit from Palesano brought in two runs to make the score 5-2.
Chickasha's final six runs came in the sixth inning. Victery and Bryan Lopez's run-scoring hits made the score 7-2.
Braxton Givens recorded a base hit in the inning. That play included an error in the outfield, and Chickasha also added a run on the play.
An error made the score 9-2, and Palesano ended the game with another hit. His final hit drove in the game's final two runs.
On the mound, Rempe came on in the fourth inning and only allowed one of the 10 batters he faced to get on base. He struck out five batters in his three innings, and Bryan pitched the first three innings.
